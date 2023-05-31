Former Ghana international Awudu Issaka commends Bofoakwa Tano for regaining top-flight status

Former Ghana international Awudu Issaka hailed Bofoakwa Tano on their return to the Ghana Premier League after a 16-year of absence.

After more than a decade away from the Ghana Premier League, Bofoakwa Tano made a victorious return overcoming Techiman Eleven Wonders in a dramatic playoff encounter on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium to secure their promotion.

The game concluded 1-1 after regulation time, setting up a tense penalty shootout. Bofoakwa triumphed in the shootout, winning 7-6, and securing their place in the elite Ghana Premier League.

“Both teams showed great talent during the game. The perception that Ghana football has declined is a fallacy considering the performance of the two teams”

“Bofoakwa created a lot of chances and should have buried the game in the first half but they couldn’t. Eleven Wonders came into the second stronger and equalized, but I a whole, I will congratulate Bofoakwa Tano after beating Eleven Wonders on penalties to qualify back to the GPL” he said.

Bofoakwa Tano will play together with Heart of Lions and Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League next season.