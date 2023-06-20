Former Ghana international Charles Takyi retained as Schalke U-19 assistant coach

Former Ghana international Charles Takyi has been reappointed as the assistant coach of the U-19 team for German club Schalke.

The 38-year-old, who originally took up the position in 2019, was initially set to see his contract expire at the end of June. However, Schalke has been highly impressed with Takyi's contributions and have decided to retain him.

Takyi, born in Accra, Ghana, relocated to Berlin with his family at the age of five. He acquired German citizenship and represented the European nation at various youth levels including U-15, U-16, U-17, and U-18 before making his senior international debut for Ghana in 2011. Unfortunately, his Ghana career spanned only a year, during which he made just three appearances.

Following his retirement from professional football in 2018, Takyi has dedicated himself to building a coaching career. His commitment and dedication to the role have earned him recognition from Schalke, leading to the extension of his contract as the assistant coach of the U-19 side.

Takyi's role will involve supporting the development of young talents within the team, utilizing his vast experience as a player and his passion for coaching. Schalke hopes that his expertise and guidance will contribute to the success of the U19 team in the upcoming seasons.

With this reappointment, Takyi is eager to continue his coaching journey and make a positive impact on the next generation of footballers.