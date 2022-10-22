Former Ghana international Fatau Dauda wants to raise a new generation of goalkeepers

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is working arduously to find and develop a new generation of goalkeepers who will raise the bar for goalkeeping.

Dauda believes that with his extensive experience and four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup appearances under his belt, he is well-positioned to realise that agenda.

He claims that while the country and continent can boast about having great goalkeeper talent, what is lacking is proper guidance and instruction for their development.

"It's all about giving the knowledge to these young ones; we have talents in the country and on the continent that needed the right training for their development. I want to give them the right training so they can become great goalkeepers in future,” Dauda, who works with the Right to Dream (RtD) Academy, said in an interview with Times Sports.

He explained that the academy was ready to provide him with a platform to learn and share his experience with the youth after obtaining his CAF/GFA License D certificate.

"I decided to start my coaching last season and spoke to Derrick Boateng who is a scout for the Academy and also with the Technical Director, Didi Dramani. I was with Right to Dream for close to five months for my internship after which I was given the role permanently," he said.

The 39-year-old who has over 15 years of active football experience, said in the same interview that playing in the World Cup was his greatest achievement.

"Playing at the World Cup which is the biggest football event on earth was my biggest achievement with the national team because sometimes it happens once in a lifetime a player. My biggest feat at club level was with Ashgold where I won no silverware in my 11-year stay but returned after my stint in South Africa with Orlando Pirates to grab the title in 2015."

Known among his fans as 'Lion', after establishing the Lion Hands Goalkeeping Academy, Dauda spoke highly of doach Otto Addo's choice of goalkeepers for the Qatar World Cup, applauding the qualities of Manaf Nurudeen, Jojo Wallocot and Richard Ofori.