Former Ghana international George Alhassan attributes Black Stars struggles to unfair treatment in the past

Former Ghana international George Alhassan has attributed the Black Stars' lack of success in recent years to the unfair treatment of former players like himself.

Alhassan, who played a key role in Ghana's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) victories in 1978 and 1982, expressed his disappointment with the unfulfilled promises made to him and other legends by the country's authorities.

In an interview with Angel FM, the 68-year-old emphasised how the neglect of past players has had a negative impact on the current team's performance.

"The challenges faced by the Black Stars can be traced back to the poor treatment we received," Alhassan stated. "This adverse treatment is the reason behind the team's current struggles."

Alhassan believes that Ghana possesses talented players capable of winning trophies but that past grievances have affected their performance on the field.

Despite the quality of players available, Ghana has failed to secure another AFCON title since 1982, reaching the final three times but falling short of victory.