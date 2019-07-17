Former Ghana international George Lamptey hosts successful 2nd annual free soccer clinic for the less privileged

Former Ghana international George Lamptey hosted a successful second annual free soccer clinic for some selected orphanages in Accra.

Mr. Lamptey, an executive Director of International Soccer Operations for Africa, Asia and Europe spent time with children from the Pay Children's home, Methodist Rehab Center and Accra Street Academy over the weekend at the Saint Thomas Acquainas SHS.

The exp-footballer sent the kids through some basic football drills, discipline and lessons on how to be good people in the society.

The Children also had fun as well as enjoy some good food, music and entertainment.

Mr. Lamptey donated items from T-Shirts, Football Jerseys, and other sports equipment to participating teams.

"It gives me joy to see these kids smile," he said. "These kids don't get to go out so it is good for us to bring them out to have fun," he added.

"This event will continue in the future and I am looking at expanding it, and probably get it franchise so that other regions can be involved.

"Next year, I want to make it a weekly event, where we get the kids for an entire week to have fun and learn. We could crown a long week activity with an excursion out of Accra."

The former footballer has been solely financing the Free Soccer Clinic in the past two years and insists the doors are opened to corporate entities interested in giving back to the society.

"I think when it comes to funding, we are open to support form the corporate world. We all want to improve the lives of others," he said.

"People may know me as King George but the most important thing is the people we put smiles on their faces," he concluded.

Jeppe Raun, a teacher at Accra Street Academy revealed he has never seen the boys so happy like they did on the day of the event and hopes it continues for a long time.

"I have never seen the boys happy like today. I am with them always and this is one of their best days, I hope it continues," he said.