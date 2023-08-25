Former Ghana international Godwin Attram bemoans indiscipline in Ghana football

Former Ghana forward Godwin Attram has emphasised the need for footballers to uphold discipline to be successful.

Attram, who has played for several prestigious clubs in Europe as well as Great Olympics on the local scene, has explained how he was able to have a great career, citing discipline as a key element that propelled him to fame.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Attram disclosed that the mentors and coaches he played under during his playing days greatly aided his career by maintaining stringent standards of behavior. It is what, in his opinion, distinguishes Ghana football from that of European countries.

“In the olden days, they used to say that, you can’t mess with Coach Afranie or Coach Addey. You are even scared because that was what we used to shape our careers. It is not only about learning but discipline is key. Football is now about discipline,” he said.

“I keep saying that talents are abundant in Ghana but the only problem is the system and the mindset. If you look at Europe, one of their key components is discipline but in Ghana, the case is different. I want to plead with players that if they get chances, they should be keen on being disciplined”, he added.

Godwin Attram who formed part of the technical team of the Black Meteors in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, was also a key player on the national front playing in the 2006 AFCON in Egypt.

Attram after his retirement ventured into player management and talent nurturing setting up the renowned Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, a grassroots team that prioritises developing and fostering young talent.