Former Ghana international Ibrahim Sunday defends national team coaches despite recent disappointments

Ghana legend Ibrahim Sunday has jumped to the defence of coaches of the various national teams stating that they can't entirely be blamed for the recent failures.

He was reacting to the worrying outcomes recorded by various Ghanaian national teams in recent times.

Aside from the Black Stars' dismal showing at the 2021 Africa cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup, Ghana have also seen the Black Galaxies, Black Meteors, and Black Satellites or failed to meet their targets in competitions they represented this year.

While many have criticised the coaches of these teams for their inefficient tactics and strategies, Sunday believes there is more to the failure than just the technical teams.

According to him the problems could be traced to how selections are made for national assignments and the quality of players available.

“People think we don’t have good coaches. But I believe we have good coaches,” Sunday told Citi Sports.

“Maybe the materials they are working with are the problem. They have the materials, but [are they] the right materials?

"Maybe selecting the players for the national team or [from] the clubs is the problem they have. We have to encourage and support them.

"They will do better in the future," he remarked.