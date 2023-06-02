GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Former Ghana International Joetex Frimpong reveals near-death experience in 2006 World Cup qualifier

Published on: 02 June 2023
Former Ghana International Joetex Frimpong reveals near-death experience in 2006 World Cup qualifier
Joetex Frimpong

Former Ghana international Joetex Frimpong has opened up about a life-threatening injury he sustained during a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Frimpong, who represented the Black Stars from 2005 to 2009, revealed the harrowing details of the incident that could have cost him his life.

The incident took place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi during the match between Ghana and Uganda. Frimpong was unable to complete the game after a brutal collision with the opposing goalkeeper. The collision resulted in a serious rib injury for the forward.

In an interview with ETV, Frimpong shared the details of the incident, stating, "Because of the World Cup, I almost died in Kumasi. Against Uganda, we won 2-0. After Essien's goal, I received a pass. It was a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper. I ran, and the goalkeeper jumped, injuring my rib."

The 41-year-old further expressed his disappointment at missing out on the opportunity to represent Ghana in the World Cup. "After everything I did, because of the World Cup... I was disappointed and sad I didn't go to the World Cup. I didn't believe it. Until now, I am still disappointed," he added.

Despite the setback, Frimpong had a notable international career, earning 11 caps for Ghana and scoring two goals.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more