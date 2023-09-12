Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston eulogises Chris Hughton for sealing AFCON qualification success

Former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston has lauded Chris Hughton after leading Ghana to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars after climbing from behind to beat the Central African Republic (CAR) 2-1 courtesy of goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernesrt Nuamah on Thursday secured qualification to the continental showpiece for the 10th consecutive time and the 24th appearance overall.

Hughton who took charge of the team in March has now managed four of the six matches in the qualifiers with two wins and two draws.

However, the performance of the team under the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has been criticised despite the results.

Kingston on the other hand believes the most important thing was to qualify and has been successfully achieved thus there is a need to support Hughton to continue leading the team.

“Chris Hughton has really done well,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“The most important thing was to qualify Ghana to the AFCON and that has been achieved, so he deserves all the credit and support,” Kingston said.

Meanwhile, Hughton has shifted his attention to Ghana's game against Liberia which comes off on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium as the Black Stars continue preparations for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.