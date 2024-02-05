Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston eyes Black Stars coaching job

Laryea Kingston, the current assistant coach of Ghana's U-17 side, the Black Starlets, has expressed his eagerness to take on the role of coach for the Black Stars.

Following the recent departure of Chris Hughton, Kingston believes his extensive playing experience and coaching background make him the ideal candidate to guide the national team back to its glory days.

"I know the level at which I am now," Kingston stated confidently in an interview with Graphic Sports, underscoring his readiness for the significant coaching role.

He is determined to contribute to the success of the national team and is convinced he possesses the qualities required for the job.

The 43-year-old former Black Stars winger earned 42 caps and scored six goals during his playing career.

Kingston highlighted his experience in forming a formidable midfield partnership with Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Sulley Muntari during his playing days, a partnership that was widely regarded as one of the best in the world at the time.

Laryea Kingston's desire to become the head coach of the Black Stars is gaining traction, with the legendary Charles Taylor, a prominent figure in the Ghana Premier League, also endorsing his candidacy.

Taylor suggested that both Kingston and Michael Essien should be considered for the coaching position, emphasizing the value of former players guiding the next generation of football talent.