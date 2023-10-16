Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo cautious about Black Stars' AFCON 2023 prospects

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo has expressed his reservations about the Black Stars' chances at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

As the continental championship approaches, Ghana's performance in matches building up to the competition has been impressive with their latest match ending in a 2-0 defeat against Mexico in an international.

Polo, a member of the 1978 AFCON-winning squad, voiced concerns about Ghana's recent poor performances and refused to rank them as favorites for the tournament.

"For some time now, we are not favorites in any competition because of our performance in recent times. We are not seeded in any draw, which tells you where our football is going. If something good comes along the line, then it's a miracle," Polo told Bryt FM.

"We pray things will go well for the Black Stars at the AFCON, but I don't think there is something special we have to talk about. We hope to see something better, and if we are able to win the trophy, then that will be a different thing."

Black Stars are in search of their fifth AFCON title, with their last victory dating back to 1982 in Libya. Their performance at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon was particularly disappointing, as they were eliminated in the group stage after failing to secure a victory against Comoros.

Ghana has been drawn into Group B for the upcoming AFCON 2024, alongside record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. Their journey in the tournament is set to begin with a match against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by fixtures against Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22.