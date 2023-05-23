Former Ghana international Yussif Chibsah tips ex footballers to run GFA office in future

Former Ghana international Yussif Chibsah is hopeful a former Ghanaian footballer could one day be elected as the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

A number of retired players have vied for top positions in their country's football federations including Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba and Cameroon's Samuel Et'oo who currently heads the federation in his country.

Chibsah who is the head of player relations for the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) told Joy FM that he is confident it will soon be Ghana's turn to see a former footballer man the affairs of the association.

“There is a possibility [of a former football player leading the GFA] because ex-footballers are still investing and following football. They have the passion for football so we cannot rule out the possibility entirely,” he said.

“As long as ex-footballers are still in football and they have the passion, there could be the possibility that one day one former footballer will pop up to lead the association. But then we also have to know that if you want to become an FA president, there is a procedure that you need to follow.

“Football is a sport governed by rules and regulations. The football house over there has its own constitution and statutes. If any ex-footballer has the ambition to lead, the person might as well start preparing himself as to how to become an FA preside. It requires more than just being a former footballer.”