Former Ghana internationals Agyemang Badu and Samuel Inkoom to feature in UG Corporate Football League

Football fans are in for a treat as former Ghana internationals Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Samuel Inkoom are set to feature in tonight's UG Corporate Football League matches.

Agyemang-Badu, a former Black Stars midfielder, will play for GNPC, while Samuel Inkoom, a former Black Stars right-back, will make a guest appearance for Telecel Ghana. Ex-Kotoko playmaker Jordan Opoku will also be in action, representing the College of Humanities team.

The presence of these seasoned professionals is expected to add an extra layer of excitement to the matches.

Agyemang-Badu's defensive prowess and Inkoom's skill and leadership will undoubtedly boost their respective teams' chances.

The matches will take place today, Friday, March 7, 2025, at 5 pm at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The UG Corporate Football League is brought to you by the University of Ghana Sports and Wellness Directorate and RITE Sports Services, and supported by Glico General Insurance, Viggo Energy, Socaloca, and the Ghana Football Association.