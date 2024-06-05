Former Ghana leader President Kufuor agrees to be patron of Kenpong Football Academy

Football mogul, Kennedy Agyepong’s Kenpong Football Academy, has chalked another first with former President John Agyekum Kufuor agreeing to be a patron for the Academy.

According to Agyepong, popularly known as Kenpong, President Kufuor in a letter addressed to him, decided to be a patron instead of an earlier request to be the Board Chairman of the Academy.

President Kufuor in the letter dated June 4, 2024, congratulated Kenpong for his vision in setting up the football academy to enhance the development of football in the country.

“I deem it an honour in deciding to invite me to serve as the Board Chairman of the academy. It will be a privilege to be associated with the Kenpong Football Academy, however, I wish, rather, to serve as a PATRON of the organization,” President Kufuor stated in his letter.

As a patron, President Kufuor is expected to use his wealth of experience, influence and reputation to impact the image and development of the Kenpong Academy.

Academy Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Agyepong said he is humbled and honoured by the decision of President Kufuor to associate with his academy.

“I have recently been travelling to Europe to seek partnerships for the Academy. So far, I have managed to confirm Memorandum of Understandings with Bastia Football Club of France and Sonderjyske Football Club of Denmark. President Kufuor’s association while a huge responsibility for us, will be a major boost to our image and recognition. The whole team has to work hard to emulate the high standards the former President stands for. We cannot let him down.”

A respected statesman, President Kufuor was President of Ghana from January 2001 to January 2009. During his tenure as President he served as the Chairperson of the African Union for one year between January 2007 and January 2008.

Prior to becoming President, he served in various capacities as a Minister, Member of Parliament and legal officer for the City of Kumasi.

Established a few years ago, the Kenpong Football Academy, based in Winneba, boasts of state-of-the-art facilities comparable to the best in the world. These include, a world class pitch, swimming pools, gyms, studios and hostels for the players and staff.

Agyepong has signed the services of a foreign coach to train the young players to the standards required in Europe and the Americas.