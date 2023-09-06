Former Ghana midfielder Agyemang-Badu defends Andre Ayew's inclusion in squad for CAR game

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has jumped to the defence of Chris Hughton's decision to name Andre Ayew in his squad despite currently being without a club.

The Black Stars captain was included in the 25-man squad for Ghana's game against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday.

While many have criticised the decision, Agyemang Badu says the captain's presence is crucial in critical moments like this for the national team.

"I was once injured and received a call-up despite the situation. When the coach got quizzed on his decision, he justified it by saying there are players who are always needed in camp regardless of their fitness condition," he told Peace FM.

"In the case of Andre Ayew's inclusion to the Black Stars squad for the CAR match despite being without a club, I think every national team at this stage need their captain regardless of their club situation," he added.

Ayew has been actively involved in all the activities undertaken by the team as they prepare for the match having reported early in camp on Monday and partaken in all training sessions.

Ghana will need to win or draw to qualify for the 2023 AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast next year.