Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng cautions Inaki Williams after Black Stars decision

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has warned Inaki Williams not to expect perfection in the Black Stars camp.

On Tuesday, the Spanish-born forward completed his nationality switch to play for the West African country.

Boateng, who was part of Ghana's World Cup squad in 2010, said Williams is a good addition to the team but the attacker must prepare his mind for the possibility that not everything will go as planned.

“Inaki Williams should not expect to have everything perfect at Black Stars camp. Here is not Spain or Europe but he’s a good addition to the team,” Boateng told Onua Sports.

“I played against Inaki Williams during my stint with Getafe in La Liga, I know him very well.”

Williams now holds the LaLiga record for most consecutive appearances (233), having surpassed the previous mark of 202 in October.

The move gives Ghana a boost ahead of this year's World Cup in Qatar, where they are grouped with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The tournament begins on November 21.