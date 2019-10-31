Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong marries

Ex-Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has tied the knot with his girlfriend in a secret ceremony.

The midfielder, who prematurely retired from football because of persistent injuries has finally settled with his girlfriend.

The 27-year old known for his hot temperament posted on social media a beautiful picture of him and his wife with the caption," Mr and Mrs #Blacklove #thefrimpongs #Ghanaianlove."

The ceremony was attended by family and friends.

Frimpong retired from football at the age of 27, after spells at Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Fulham and Barnsley.

He also played for Russian sides Ufa and Arsenal Tula before ending his career with stints at Swedish Allsvenskan side AFC Eskilstuna and Ermis Aradippou in Cyprus.