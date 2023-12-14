GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 December 2023
Former Ghana midfielder K.P Boateng opens up on battle with depression

Former Ghana midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he suffered from depression during his playing career. 

The 36-year-old retired from football in August after an 18-year career, which saw him win trophies in Spain, Germany and Italy.

Boateng played for 14 clubs before deciding to hang up his boots after a last dance with boyhood club Hertha Berlin.

“I went through depression,” he told Claudia Lässer on the Lasser Die Talk Show. “I had my demons, I had my problems, I cried at home. Nobody knew about it," he added.

According the former Barcelona forward, he had to pretend he was okay before for long finally deciding to seek the help of a psychologist.

“I should have won an Oscar because I was a very, very good actor,” added Boateng.

"I went to the psychologist, which I never wanted to do because we men are so proud and so honourable. We can't admit that we're weak, that we're crying. It was the best step of my life because I got help.”

 

