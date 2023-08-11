Former Ghana midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng announces retirement

Former Ghana midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Boateng hanged up his boots after a career which saw him play for 15 clubs in Europe, including AC Milan and Barcelona.

In an emotional message on Instagram, Boateng confirmed his decision to retire, stating it is a wrap for the sport he loved.

"I LOVE YOU. But that’s a WRAP for me. Thank you FOOTBALL for everything," he wrote.

The German-born Ghanaian last played for boyhood club Hertha Berlin, where he started and ended his career.

He made 520 professional appearances, scoring 76 goals and providing 56 assists. He won five trophies, including the Italian Serie A and DFB Pokal.

With the national team of Ghana, Boateng made only fourteen appearances, but represented the West African nation at two World Cups.

His career with the Black Stars was short-lived following disciplinary issues.