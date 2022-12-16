Former Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng bemoans the lack of African coaches in Europe

Former Black Stars midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has been lamenting over the lack of African coaches in Europe's topflight league.

Very few coaches from the continent have been involved in management with some of the top clubs in Europe.

In recent times, Kolo Toure, formerly of Ivory Coast served as assistant for Leicester City's Brendan Rogers.

Boateng feels Africans are seen as only good for the game but not for coaching positions.

“Africans are always good enough to play football. Decades after the end of colonialism, on the other hand, they are still not believed to be capable of leadership," the 35-year-old told the news magazine Der Spiegel.

“In Europe we like to celebrate our cosmopolitanism, the tolerance of our societies. We gender. We have quotas for women. We even have female referees refereeing the whistle for men's soccer games. And that's a good thing." Boateng continued. "But where are the black coaches who coach white players?"