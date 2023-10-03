Former Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng claims he would be worth €120 million in today's transfer market

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has shared his perspective on the modern football transfer market, suggesting that he would have commanded a staggering 120 million euro price tag if he were playing in this era.

Boateng, who enjoyed a great 19-year career playing for 14 different clubs, expressed his belief that the current football landscape is considerably different from what it was during his prime.

Throughout his career, his total transfer fees amounted to 44 million euros, with his highest transfer cost being 10.50 million euros, despite playing for top clubs such as AC Milan, Barcelona, Tottenham and Dortmund.

Speaking on the "Vibe with 5" program, Boateng highlighted the perceived softening of the modern game, particularly in terms of player valuation and opportunities for young talents. He pointed out that contemporary footballers often find themselves in first teams quickly, a trend that wasn't as prevalent in previous years when players needed more time to establish themselves.

Boateng stated, "It is too soft now, back in the day it was too tough. You have to be the best of the best of the best of the best before you will be able to train with the first team. Today, you play one good season, you score 15 goals then you cost 60 million."

Reflecting on his own potential value in today's market, Boateng asserted that he could have commanded a price tag of 120 million euros due to his status as the best player in the world "at his age" during his prime. He emphasized that his assessment wasn't driven by arrogance but rather his belief in his abilities.

"Like, I would have cost 150 million back in the day because at my age I was the best in Europe. Sorry, I'm not arrogant but that's the truth. They cost too much money and it's too easy right now...At my age, I came from Germany as the biggest player at 20 to Spurs, no chance. I played what, 50 to 60 games in two years at Spurs," Boateng explained.

Boateng won five trophies during his career.