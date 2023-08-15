Former Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng opens up on career regrets after retirement

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that joining Schalke 04 was one of the regrets of his career.

The former Ghana international announced his retirement on Friday, August 11, after an illustrious career which spanned almost two decades.

The 36-year-old played for 15 clubs in Europe but his time at Bundesliga side Schalke O4, between 2013 to 2015 remains a low point, and he also admits leaving Hertha at the wrong time.

"I regret two things," he said, as quoted by waz-de. "The first is that I left Hertha so early. The second thing is that I switched from Milan to Schalke at the time.”

Boatenf made over 500 professional appearances, scoring 76 goals and providing 56 assists.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward also won five trophies, including the Serie A and the DFB Pokal.

"I love you. But that’s a wrap for me. Thank you football for everything," wrote Boateng as he announced his retirement from the game.

The former Black Stars player will serve as an ambassador for the 2024 Euros to be hosted by Germany.