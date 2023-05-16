Former Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng to retire at the end of the season

Former Black Stars player Kevin-Prince Boateng will retire from professional football at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The talented midfielder will transition into a coaching role as a member of the technical team at his current club, Hertha Berlin BSC.

Despite receiving tempting offers from numerous clubs in Arab countries and America, Boateng has opted to step away from the game to focus on his coaching career. The former AC Milan standout aims to utilize his experience and knowledge to contribute to the development of the sport.

Boateng's international career saw him represent Ghana in two FIFA World Cup tournaments. His notable contributions came in the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa, where Ghana achieved an impressive quarter-final finish.

In a memorable round of 16 match against the United States of America, Boateng scored a crucial goal that led Ghana to a 2-1 victory and progression to the last eight. However, their journey ended in disappointment as they were eventually eliminated by Uruguay in a penalty shootout.

Boateng also featured in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, representing Ghana under coach Kwesi Appiah. Unfortunately, Ghana struggled and finished last in their group, which consisted of strong opponents such as the United States, Germany, and Portugal.

Throughout his illustrious career, Boateng has showcased his talents at several prestigious clubs, including Fiorentina, Borussia Dortmund, Genoa, Portsmouth, Besiktas, Schalke 04, and FC Barcelona, among others. His versatile playing style and skillset have earned him recognition and respect in the football world.

He helped AC Milan win the Serie A, and was also part of the Barcelona squad that captured La Liga in 2019.