Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston set to join Heart of Oak's technical team

Laryea Kingston is set to join the soon-to-be announced Hearts of Oak technical team ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The former Hearts of Oak winger will return to the club as the assistant coach of the club as the Phobians named a new set of technical team.

The Accra-based club are without a coach following the resignation of David Ocloo as interim manager at the end of the season.

The former Ghana Premier League champions endured a tough campaign last season, sacking coach Samuel Boadu before Serbian trainer Slavko Matic was chased out of the team by fans.

According to information gathered, the 2000 CAF Champions League winners have already shortlisted a number of coaches for the vacant role.

Kingston will deputize whoever is appointed as head coach of the club next season.

The former Ghana international currently works as assistant coach of the Black Starlets and was part of the team won the UEFA U16 Developmental tournament in Serbia.

Hearts of Oak are expected to start pre-season next week after a new technical team is unveiled.