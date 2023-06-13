Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien hails Paul Scholes as toughest opponent of his career

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfield maestro, Michael Essien, has revealed that ex-Manchester United and England legend, Paul Scholes, was the most challenging opponent he encountered throughout his illustrious career.

Essien, known for his versatility and tenacity on the pitch, expressed his admiration for Scholes' exceptional skill and influence during their encounters on the football field.

During his tenure at Chelsea, which began in 2005 following a move from Olympique Marseille, Essien experienced incredible success, clinching prestigious titles such as the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Football League Cup, Community Shield, and Premier League.

However, when reflecting on his encounters with formidable opponents, Essien singled out Scholes as the one who presented the greatest difficulty.

"The best player I have ever faced, I mean I have faced a lot of good players in my career. I mean it’s difficult to tell," he told Goal Africa.

"I faced the likes of Xavi, Iniesta and a lot of them and Steven Gerrard. But I always say Paul Scholes is one of the players that was quite tough."

After getting his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth coaching licenses, Michael Essien is starting a new chapter in his coaching career.

The 40-year-old, who was a key member of the Black Stars from 2002 to 2014, has set his sights on coaching at the highest level. Essien is now obtaining coaching experience in Denmark, working with FC Nordsjaelland as he progresses toward his managerial objectives.