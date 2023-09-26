Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari to lead retired stars in charity game

Former Ghana international Sulley Muntari will be leading a team of fellow former football players in a friendly match against renowned movie stars to mark the beginning of a charitable foundation in Ghana.

The game forms part of the launch of a heartwarming initiative championed by renowned sports journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah, the Dan Kweku Yeboah Foundation which aims at supporting retired Ghanaian footballers.

The team of Ghanaian movie stars will have personalities like Akwasi Boadu better known as Akroberto who has carved another brand as the comic newsreader in his famous Real News on UTV. The famous Kumawood star is believed to be the captain of the team as they gear up for the exciting encounter.

Speaking ahead of the game Akrobeto revealed that he once pursued a career as a goalkeeper but had to abandon it due to injuries sustained during a clash with a player, which blocked his path to going professional.

The Alajo Astro Turf will serve as the venue for this charitable encounter, bringing together football legends and actors for a memorable event.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 p.m. this Saturday, offering an afternoon of thrilling action and boundless generosity.