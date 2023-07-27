Former Ghana midfielder Yussif Chibsah graduates with Masters in International Sports Law from ISDE

Former Asante Kotoko and Ghana midfielder, Yussif Alhassan Chibsah has bagged a Masters Degree in International Sports Law.

The ex-Black Meteors captain received his award after successfully completing his programme from the Madrid-based institution.

Chibsah who also represents players took to social media to share his delight as he continues to increase his knowledge in sports.

"Thank you all Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, FIFPro, Dev Kumar. Let's discuss sports law internationally," he wrote on Twitter.

The 39-year-old is also the head of player relations at the PFAG.

"Congratulations to our Head of Player Relations Yussif Chibsah, on obtaining Masters in International Sports Law from ISDE, Madrid," wrote PFAG.

Chibsah enjoyed a stellar career, playing for King Faisal and Asante Kotoko in Ghana before moving to Europe, where he spent most of his time in Sweden.

He also played for IFK Mariehamn, Gefle, and Djurgardens before a short stint in Turkey with Alanyaspor. Chibsah played 13 times for the national team and was a regular member of the Black Stars during the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.