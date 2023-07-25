Former Ghana midfielder Yussif Chibsah reveals buying land with Kotoko signing-on fee

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yussif Chibsah, has revealed that he purchased three plots of land in Accra with the substantial signing-on fee he received from the club.

Chibsah, who also represented the Black Stars, disclosed that Asante Kotoko offered him GH₵50 million in 2003 to persuade him to sign for the club instead of Hearts of Oak.

According to Chibsah, he initially had positive talks with Hearts of Oak after they expressed interest in signing him. However, the Kotoko management, led by Sylvester Asare-Owusu (now Bantemahene), got wind of the meeting and quickly intervened. They invited him to Kumasi and presented him with a blank cheque, urging him to write any amount he desired.

"Hearts of Oak showed interest in me first. They had a representative in Accra called Dr. Sampene. He brought me to Accra to meet Nii-Ayi Bontey... After talking to Nii-Ayi Bontey, we visited Hearts' training grounds at Ajax Park. Not knowing someone had given Kotoko a tipoff.

"So right after I left the training grounds, Kotoko member Mr Frank Osei Owusu called me... I met him at Asylum Down. They didn't even let me go home first. From the place straight to Kumasi... Bantemahene put a blank cheque on the table and asked me to write any amount. Because he wanted me to play for Kotoko, I should write any amount. And I said no, I can't do that. What he has done is enough. He should give me what he thinks I deserve.

They gave me GH₵50 million and I bought three plots of land. I bought three plots in Accra. At the time, a plot cost GH₵12 million in Accra, and the one I bought in Kumasi cost GH₵10 million," Chibsah revealed during an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

Chibsah joined Kotoko in 2003 from King Faisal and spent three years at the club, enjoying great success before making a move to Finnish side IFK Mariehamn.