Former Ghana midfielder Yussif Chibsah suggests experience and expertise crucial in football administration

Former Black Stars midfielder Yussif Chibsah has weighed in on the debate about the role of education in Ghana football administration.

In response to Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo's recent comments advising former footballers to seek adequate education before striving for top positions in Ghana football, Chibsah in an interview with Angel FM, asserted that experience and expertise are also crucial factors.

Chibsah went on to suggest that if education was the only requirement for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), then Dr Randy Abbey, who has a PhD, would have been chosen over Kurt Okraku.

He also noted that Alhaji Grusah, a member of the Black Stars management committee, has managed King Faisal for years without any formal qualifications.

Chibsah criticised Oduro Sarfo's remarks and defended former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah's call for more recognition of ex-players in Ghana football administration, saying, "All those talks were needless from Oduro Sarfo. What is so wrong with what Stephen said?"

Chibsah concluded that while education is important, it is not the only factor in football administration: "If someone’s special skills and efforts can complement those with academics, it perfects the job. That is why we have some people without education in some committees under the FA."