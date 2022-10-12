Former Ghana midfilder Laryea Kingston reveals big World Cup ambition

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has revealed his big goal of coaching at the World Cup after missing out on playing in the global tournament.

Kingston played 41 times for Ghana, but none of them were at the World Cup, despite helping the Black Stars qualify in 2006 and 2010.

He was suspended for the first two games of the 2006 tournament in Germany, which forced then-coach Ratomir Dujkovi to drop him.

Kingston made the provisional squad four years later, but Milovan Rajevac did not include him in the final squad for South Africa, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

“I know I did not go to the World Cup as a player, but I believe deep in my heart that I will be in the World Cup as a coach one day,” the former Ghana international said.

Laryea Kingston, who has earned his coaching badges, has disclosed that he is building a unique playing style which can only be identified with him.

“I have educated myself well, I have my [coaching] style and I believe if I preach my style to my squad, Ghanaians will see something different.

“I’m the type of coach that when I’m coaching, I like people to know that this is Laryea’s team playing, some kind of identity that people will see.

“So that’s the project I’m working on and I know it’s not going to be easy, there is going to be a lot of challenges and with the help of everyone around me, the support and everything, I think that we can all achieve something together,” Kingston told Radio Gold Talk Sport.