Former Ghana Premier League star Abednego Tetteh joins second-tier club in Faroe Islands

Former Ghana Premier League golden boot winner, Abednego Tetteh, has moved to the Faroe Islands, where he's now a part of the second-tier club, FC Hoyvik.

Tetteh, who was the league's top scorer in the previous season, has already showcased his talents with two appearances and one goal for his new team.

The striker's transition to FC Hoyvik comes after his departure from Bibiani Goldstars at the end of the last season in the Ghana Premier League.

Tetteh's decision to leave the Ghanaian top flight was influenced by what he perceived as disrespect from the Ghana Football Association.

He was reportedly awarded a GHC5,000 voucher to visit the dentist as his prize for being the goal king.

Tetteh contemplated retirement because he was not invited to the Black Stars after winning the Golden Boot with 18 goals.