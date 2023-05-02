Former Ghana Premier League star Kofi Abanga slams Hearts and Kotoko players

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga has questioned the commitment of the current players of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak following their struggles in the ongoing season.

Despite winning the two previous Ghana Premier League titles, both sides have struggled to compete for the trophy this season as both Hearts and Kotoko trail six and eight points respectively behind leaders Aduana Stars who have earned 51 points from 29 matches so far.

Abanga highlighted in an interview with Ghanasportspage that, the current players play with little or no urgency as compared to his playing days.

“Current Hearts and Kotoko players are not committed. I was sad whiles watching a Hearts of Oak match the last time. Their performance after losing the ball seems like there’s nothing at stake. The same thing happened during Kotoko’s game against Olympics. You could clearly see that they are not committed.

“This is not how to play Hearts and Kotoko. You should be filled with the spirit whenever you put on the jersey. They just win the league with some favour but will go and disgrace Ghana in Africa. This is the time to tell them the truth," he lamented.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko remain fourth and sixth respectively with just five matches to end the season.