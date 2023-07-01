Former Ghana Premier League star Victorien Adebayor set to join Tanzanian giants Simba SC

Former Legon Cities forward Victorien Adebayor is close to joining Tanzanian giants Simba SC ahead of the upcoming season.

According to media reports, the 26-year-old Nigerien striker, who has struggled for playing time with Moroccan giants RS Berkane, has concluded a personal agreement with Simba SC and has been promised additional opportunities on the pitch.

Adebayor failed to earn enough minutes after the departure of Florent Ibenge to Al Hilal in Sudan and is hoping to revive his career in Tanzania.

Adebayor, who signed a four-year contract with RS Berkane in August 2022 following a recommendation from head coach Head Coach Robertinho Olivera has made four appearances for the club without scoring or assisting. recommended him to RS Berkane.

Victorien Adebayor is expected to sign a two-year deal with an option for an extension. Adebayor was a significant player in the Ghana Premier League before moving to Berkane featuring for Inter Allies and Legon Cities.