Former Ghana Premier League star Victorien Adebayor to leave Morocco’s RS Berkane

Former Ghana Premier League star Victorien Adebayor is expected to leave Moroccan side RS Berkane at the conclusion of the season.

The 26-year-old forward made the move to the Botola League side from Nigerien club USGN in 2022, in a transfer valued at approximately $100,000.

Adebayor's representatives are now awaiting suitable offers from clubs across Africa and beyond before finalizing his next destination.

RS Berkane have no intentions of extending the player's contract beyond its expiration at the end of the season.

Numerous clubs, including Simba SC, Al Hilal, TP Mazembe, and Al Ittihad, have been identified as potential landing spots for the talented striker, as they closely monitor the situation.

Adebayor boasts an impressive career history, having previously represented Ghanaian clubs Inter Allies and Legon Cities, as well as enjoying spells in Denmark with HB Koege. He has also played for Niger's AS Douanes and had a loan spell at ENPPI in Egypt.

Adebayor won GPL golden boot during his spell with Inter Allies.