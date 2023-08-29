Former Ghana President John Mahama comes to the aid of Memunatu Sulemana

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has come to the aid of former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana, who recently revealed that she was living in a makeshift house in Kaneshie, Accra.

Memunatu Sulemana, despite her inspiring football career, shared her challenging living conditions in an interview with Accra-based Original FM, which shocked the football community.

Responding to this revelation, ex-President John Dramani Mahama has taken decisive action to assist the veteran Ghanaian goalkeeper. He provided Memunatu Sulemana with a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Dansoman suburb of Accra on Monday, August 28, 2023.

In addition to the accommodation, John Mahama organised a financial donation through friends and colleagues to support Memunatu Sulemana in her efforts to embark on a new path towards success.

Memunatu Sulemana, aged 45, had a great football career, representing Ghana at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and playing over 30 matches for Ghana’s women’s national team during her decade-long career. She was part of the national team's historic debut at the FIFA World Cup in 1999, hosted by the United States, and also featured in the 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

Despite her decorated career, Sulemana faced financial challenges, which led to her current situation. She also contributed to the development of women's football in Ghana by serving on the technical teams of various national teams, including the Black Maidens and the Black Queens.