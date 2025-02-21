Former Ghana Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif denies corruption allegations

Former Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, in partnership with former National Service Authority (NSA) Director-General Osei Assibey Antwi, has dismissed allegations linking him to corrupt practices during his tenure at the NSA.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 18, Ussif responded to a report by investigative journalism outlet The Fourth Estate, which connected him to payroll discrepancies at the NSA.

The report identified him as a key figure in the Ghost Names Scandal that has shaken the institution.

The report also mentioned Ussif, Osei Assibey Antwi, former NSA Deputy Director and Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Gifty Oware-Mensah, and New Patriotic Party National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye.

The statement called for the allegations to be dismissed, describing the report as “a manifest example of how the misapprehension of data and institutional processes may result in conclusions that misinform and mislead the general public.”

Mustapha Ussif served as Sports Minister from March 2021 to February 2025.