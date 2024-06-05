Former Ghana star Asamoah Gyan attributes his wealth to football career

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has reflected on how his football journey paved the way for his significant wealth, attributing much of his success to his time on the field.

Gyan, who retired from football in 2022, stands as one of Ghana's wealthiest sports personalities, boasting multiple business ventures and associations with some of the country's affluent figures.

Recalling his humble beginnings, Gyan shared insights into his financial progression during an interview with YFM.

He revealed earning a modest GHâ‚µ100 per month during his stint at Liberty Professionals in Ghana, a figure that soared to â‚¬3,700 upon joining Udinese in Italy.

"My first contract at Udinese, I was earning â‚¬3,700 a month. At Liberty, I was earning GHâ‚µ100 a month, and then I moved to â‚¬3,700. I was then loaned to Modena for two years," he recounted.

Gyan elaborated on his salary increments as he transitioned through various clubs, underscoring a pivotal moment when Udinese rebuffed a lucrative offer from Russia, opting to renew his contract instead.

"The following year, I had a huge contract offer to move to Russia, but they decided they wanted me to stay for another year, so they had to change my contract. And that was when I started making money," Gyan explained.

His football journey saw him don the jerseys of notable European clubs such as Stade Rennais and Sunderland before venturing into Asia in 2011.

It was his move to Al Ain from Sunderland that marked a significant turning point in his financial trajectory.

"I enjoyed playing at Al Ain. I stayed for four seasons, and it changed my life financially forever," he acknowledged during a previous interview with FourFourTwo.

Gyan's financial status ascended further upon his transfer to Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in 2015, where he earned a substantial £225,000 per week.

Beyond his football earnings, Gyan diversified his portfolio with ventures ranging from real estate and hostels to transport services and sports promotion.