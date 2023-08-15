Former Ghana star Asamoah Gyan denies political ambitions amid NPP billboard speculations

Rumours circulating about legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan's potential candidacy in the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfro constituency have been swiftly dismissed by the former Black Stars captain's business manager Samuel Anim Addo.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Anim Addo debunked the reports, reiterating Gyan's earlier statement that he is not currently seeking political office.

Responding to a photo of a billboard circulating on social media platforms, Anim Addo stated, "Not true."

Despite Gyan's repeated denials, his name continues to be associated with the Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfro seat due to his fame, philanthropic efforts, and alleged affiliations with the governing New Patriotic Party.

Incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Sylvester Tetteh, added weight to the rumours by suggesting that the camp of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia aims to replace him with Gyan, citing Gyan's connections with NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyeremanten.

Tetteh's purported statement, which circulated on social media platforms, criticised the Bawumia camp for trying to use Gyan to challenge him in the upcoming primaries due to his support for Alan Kyerematen.

Dr Gideon Boako, a leading member of the Bawumia camp, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that he has never met Gyan in person and is hurt by the accusations.

He expressed his frustration, stating, "So this is how the likes of Sylvester Tetteh and supporters of Alan Kyerematen want to run their campaign. I have never spoken to or met Baby Jet in person before. I have no idea he even wants to contest for parliamentary elections, let alone go and support him. SMH," in response to Tetteh's claims.

Gyan announced his retirement from football in June this year.