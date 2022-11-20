Former Ghana star Asamoah Gyan still top African goal scorer in World Cup history

With six goals in 11 games, Asamoah Gyan continues to hold the record for most goals scored in a World Cup by an African player.

The 36-year-old competed for Ghana in the World Cup competitions in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

In 107 games for Ghana over the course of his career, he scored 51 goals.

Gyan hasn't participated in a Ghana game since 2019 and isn't anticipated to be called back.

Legendary forward Roger Milla of Cameroon is second in this field with five goals in 10 World Cup appearances.

In June 1994, Milla became the oldest player to score a World Cup goal. He left the sport in 1996.

Milla scored a goal for Russia in the 1994 US World Cup at the age of 42 years and 39 days, but Cameroon went on to lose 6-1.

Ahmed Musa, a 30-year-old forward from Nigeria, scored four goals for his country in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

And, because Nigeria will not be in Qatar, he will be unable to add to his goal tally.