Former Ghana star Augustine Arhinful reveals how friends and family collapsed his business 

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has shared his experience of betrayal by trusted individuals in the collapse of his aluminium business.

Arhinful disclosed that even his lawyer, who was supposed to safeguard his investments, contributed to the downfall of his business.

The discussion arose in the context of the increasing trend of Ghanaian footballers facing financial challenges after retiring from the sport.

Arhinful, who was once a major distributor for Unilever and Nestle in Ghana, revealed the significant financial investment in his business.

However, the betrayal of those he trusted, including friends and family, led to the collapse of his aluminium factory.

"A lot of people in these players’ lives do not help. Some of us have gone through this phase of life. People you felt are your brothers, family members, disappoint and disappoint greatly, and sometimes you don’t want to help anybody again," Arhinful lamented during an interview on Onua FM.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward urged current footballers to prioritize investments and savings for their future.

He advised, "I will advise [the current footballers] that if you are not sure, get a fixed deposit or treasury bill or bond or property and save your money, and when you retire, you find a business to invest in. Because I have gone through it before."

Arhinful, who made 19 appearances for the Black Stars between 1995 and 2000, shared his personal story as a cautionary tale for young footballers navigating post-retirement financial decisions.