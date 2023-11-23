Former Ghana star calls for Chris Hughton's sacking after defeat to Comoros

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, has called for the sacking of Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, following the team's disappointing 1-0 defeat against Comoros in the second Group I game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Polo believes that Hughton is not the right man to lead the team to success, citing the team's recent poor performance and questionable player selections.

In an interview with FOX FM, Polo expressed his concerns about the state of Ghanaian football, stating that "our level has come down. Our football knowledge has also come down." He attributed the blame to Hughton, saying that the coach got his starting lineup wrong in the Comoros match.

Polo emphasized that the team needs a change in leadership, declaring that "Black Stars is not a team for experiments." He suggested that Hughton should play the players who are ready instead of experimenting with different lineups.

The former Ghana star pointed out that while it's not too late to turn things around, continuing with Hughton as coach could jeopardise the team's chances of qualifying for the World Cup. "I think it will be beneficial to us to sack Hughton before it is too late," he said.

Ghana currently sit third in their group with only three points in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. With the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament approaching, doubts are growing over whether Hughton can lead the team to success in Ivory Coast, where they will face Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Egypt.