Former Ghana star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu quits Great Olympics

Former Ghana star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has announced his departure from Great Olympics after only five months with the team.

Agyemang-Badu revealed that he decided to leave the club because he received information that the management intended to dismiss coach Yaw Preko due to his insistence on playing him in games, which went against the club's wishes.

"I am uncertain if I will ever return to the club," he said to Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM's SportsNite, as quoted by GhanaSportsonline.com.

Agyemang-Badu said that he has learned that the management has taken action against him, which the coach strongly opposed.

He added that four members of the technical team confirmed that Yaw Preko lost his job due to his decision to keep playing him, and he accused the Great Olympics CEO, Oloboi Commodore, of being behind the decision.

At the beginning of the current season, Agyemang Badu joined Great Olympics on a one-year contract.

He has 11 league matches for the Dade Boys and was named man of the match in two of them.

The 32-year-old, who announced retirement from international in December 2020, helped Great Olympics win GHALCA G6 before the start of the current season.