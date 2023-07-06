Former Ghana star John Paintsil Urges government to support football development

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has passionately called upon the Ghanaian government to provide crucial support for the development of football in the country.

Paintsil, who represented notable clubs including Fulham, Leicester City, and West Ham United, emphasized that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) cannot bear the responsibility alone.

Paintsil highlighted the recent progress and accomplishments of other African nations, specifically citing Senegal and Morocco, to underscore the importance of the Ghanaian government's involvement in football development.

During an interview with Asempa FM, Paintsil shared his views on the matter, stating, "Talking about football development at large, the Ghana Football Association can't do it alone."

He further emphasised, "Take a look at how the governments of Morocco and Senegal have supported and contributed to football development in the two countries. I believe the Ghana government is willing to offer support, too."

Paintsil's plea underscores the significance of government assistance in fostering the growth and advancement of Ghanaian football. By referencing the examples of Morocco and Senegal, he draws attention to the positive impact that governmental support can have on football development.