Former Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah training with Danish side Nordsjaelland

Former Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has been training with Nordsjaelland during pre-season and could sign a contract with the Danish club.

Asamoah is without a club and missed the entire season last year due to his inability to find one.

The six-time Italian Serie A champion left Cagliari in July 2021 and has not been signed by any club since then.

Ghanaosccernet.com sources say Nordsjaelland are contemplating adding the experienced midfielder, who can also play well as a left-back, to their roster for next season.

After closely monitoring Asamoah for weeks, Nordsjaelland manager Flemming Pedersen appears to have been impressed by the 33-year-old and would not mind keeping him at the club.

"Right now, no time has been set for his stay here with us. He is a player with huge experience that we can all benefit from having in our environment. Then we have to find out if he should perhaps play for us, or if he should have another function," the 59-year-old Dane gaffer told sn.dk.

If he is successful, this will be Asamoah's first club outside of Italy. Asamoah has spent the majority of his career in Italy, where he moved in 2007 after leaving Liberty Professionals.

He has previously played for Udinese, Inter Milan, and Juventus. His greatest success came at Juventus, where he won 13 trophies in six seasons.