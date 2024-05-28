Former Ghana star Laryea Kingston admits shortcomings in Black Starlets resignation

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has apologised for his handling of his resignation as head coach of the Black Starlets, admitting he could have approached the situation differently.

Kingston stepped down from his position after the team failed to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, following a 2-1 semifinal loss to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship.

His unexpected resignation was delivered during a post-match press conference.

Subsequently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) acknowledged Kingston's resignation and tasked his assistants with guiding the team in the forthcoming third-place playoff clash against Nigeria.

Notably, the GFA's response seemed critical of Kingston's behaviour, mentioning his absences from team gatherings and abruptly leaving the team bus on their way to the hotel.

"To the [GFA] President [Kurt Okraku] and the EXCO [Executive Council], I also want to unreservedly and sincerely apologise for any misunderstanding, inconvenience and embarrassment my decision to announce resignation last Saturday caused," Kingston said in a statement on Tuesday.

"After careful consideration, I could have handled things better and this will be a guiding experience for me going forward."

Kingston has backed the team to beat Nigeria to secure bronze in the WAFU Championship.