Former Ghana star Laryea Kingston praises 'phenomenal' Black Stars newboy Kudus Mohammed

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has reserved praise for Black Stars newbie Kudus Mohammed following the attacker's impressive debut appearance against South Africa.

The Nordsjaelland attacker made his Black Stars debut last Thursday against Bafana Bafana and netted a wonderful strike as the team earned a 2-0 victory.

He had earlier represented Ghana at U17 and U20 levels.

“He [Kudus] is amazing, you could see his contribution [against South Africa] - his link-up from the wings, midfield and from attack; has been phenomenal," Kingston, who is on coaching attachment at Nordsjaelland, said, as reported by Ghanaguardian.

"He’s someone I saw playing when he was 13.

"He went through Right to Dream Academy and now he’s doing very well with FC Nordsjaelland."