Former Ghana star Laryea Kingston praises Ratomir Dujkovic for best dressing room atmosphere

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has praised Ratomir Dujkovic for creating the best dressing room atmosphere during his time with the Black Stars.

Kingston, who played under several coaches including Claude Le Roy, Sellas Tetteh, and Milovan Rajevac, believes that Dujkovic's sense of humour and ability to relate well with players made him stand out.

"I would say Duja (Ratomir Dujkovic) had the best dressing room atmosphere because of his sense of humour. The relationship we (players) had with him was amazing. He was also lucky to have a lot of quality players. Players that understood each other and bought into his idea quickly," Kingston said in an interview with Sienu TV.

Dujkovic led Ghana to its first-ever World Cup qualification, with Kingston playing a key role in the team's success. However, Kingston missed the tournament in Germany due to suspension. Despite this setback, he remains grateful for the opportunity to play under Dujkovic, who he believes is a tactical genius.

"Dujakovic tactically is good. He understood the players he had and put them in the position according to their strength," Kingston added.

Kingston's comments highlight the positive impact that Dujkovic had on the Black Stars during his tenure as coach. His ability to create a strong team dynamic and get the most out of his players helped the team achieve historic success, and his legacy continues to be remembered fondly by those who played under him.