Former Ghana star Michael Essien picks Paul Scholes as toughest opponent of his career

Published on: 13 June 2023
Ghanaian and Chelsea legend Michael Essien has singled out former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes as the toughest opponent he encountered during his illustrious career.

Despite facing many formidable players throughout his time at Chelsea and AC Milan, Essien holds Scholes in high regard.

Essien, who joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in 2005, enjoyed a highly successful nine-year spell with the Blues.

He secured major honours including the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Football League Cup, Community Shield, and Premier League.

In an interview with Goal Africa, Essien expressed his respect for Scholes, saying, "The best player I have ever faced, I mean I have faced a lot of good players in my career. I mean it's difficult to tell. I faced the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, and a lot of them, and Steven Gerrard. But I always say Paul Scholes is one of the players that was quite tough."

Essien's recognition of Scholes as a formidable opponent is a testament to the skill and influence the Manchester United legend had on the pitch.

Scholes' ability to control the midfield and contribute with his passing and scoring prowess made him a formidable adversary.

