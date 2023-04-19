GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Ghana star Michael Essien uninterested in coaching Black Stars

Published on: 19 April 2023
Former Ghana international Michael Essien has revealed that he is "not interested" in becoming the head coach of the Black Stars, despite holding both the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses. Essien is currently an assistant coach at Danish club Nordsjaelland.

Speaking to Nigerian journalist Lolade Adewuyi, Essien made it clear that he is not yet ready to manage Ghana's national team. Adewuyi met Essien in Denmark while travelling to cover the UEFA Champions League game between Napoli and AC Milan.

On Twitter, Adewuyi shared a photo of himself with Essien, along with the quote: "Future Black Stars coach? He said not interested."

 

Essien retired from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020. He immediately began undertaking coaching badges, and in February announced on social media that he had acquired the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder then joined Danish club Nordsjaelland as one of their first-team assistant coaches. In a 2021 interview, Essien revealed that he never thought he would become a coach, but added that he had a lot to impart on the younger generation of players.

Despite his qualifications and experience, it seems that Essien is not yet ready to take on the role of head coach for Ghana's national team. However, with his talent and dedication, there's no doubt that he will continue to make an impact in the world of football coaching.

 

