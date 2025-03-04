Former Ghana star Prince Polley calls on government to invest massively in football

Former Ghana football star Prince Opoku Bismark Polley Sampene has called on the current government to prioritize football in the country.

A chunk of Ghanaians have raised numerous concerns about the decline of Ghana football in recent times.

Many also believes the mass departure of players has had a ripple effect on the domestic product. In fact, the significant financial disparity between the Ghana Premier League and leagues in other African countries has catapulted the rampant exit of players.

And in an attempt to turn the fortunes around, the former Ghana international has urged government to invest massively in Ghana football.

Additionally, Prince Polley implored government to collaborate with the Ghana FA in order to secure sponsorship for the league.

“Ghanaians love football so I urge the government to make massive investment in our game and also help in seeking for sponsorship for our league. By so doing the clubs will get the financial muscle to pay their players well. This is what I expect from the government and the FA to do for our beautiful game” he told Kessben FM in an interview.

With government support, Polley believes Ghana football can regain it status.